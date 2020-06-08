Rain chances for Tuesday and Wednesday from remnants of Tropical Storm Cristobal

As of this afternoon, Tropical Storm Cristobal made landfall to the gulf coast of Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, and the Florida panhandle.

Winds have been near 50 mph and some areas have been experiencing areas of flooding.

Fortunately for us in the Midwest, the only issues we will have to deal with is winds ranging from 20-30 mph and some areas seeing between 1 to 3 inches of rain fall Tuesday through Wednesday.

The main threats for severe weather that we will have to worry about is areas of flash flooding and stronger winds gusting to 30 mph.

By Wednesday evening Cristobal is expected to move north into Wisconsin and northward later this week.

The second round of rainfall, on Wednesday, will be due to a low pressure system that developed over the Rockies and has worked its way here much like normal low pressure systems.

On the upside, shortly after these systems move out of our area we will be left with much cooler and drier air.

Later next week, highs are expected to be in the 70s! Which is almost 10º cooler than normal for June!