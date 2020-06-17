Rain chances later this week

We’ve had quite the dry streak over the past week. Cooler temperatures last weekend with lots of sunshine over the past 5 days.

But as we head into the end of this week, a warm ridge in the upper atmosphere will support more southerly flow. This will bring warmer air into our area as well as more moisture into Iowa. Temperatures later this week will rise into the upper 80s and possibly the 90s.

Behind this ridge is an upper level low sitting over Southern Central Canada. This pattern will cause a few shortwave troughs to pass over Iowa.

(A shortwave trough in the upper atmosphere is a kink in the jet stream that can lead to thunderstorms, caused by instability)

Friday through Monday a series of these shortwaves will pass over Iowa, of which will bring chances for showers and thunderstorms. A few of these storms could be strong, with areas of excess rain fall amounts.