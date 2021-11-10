Rain, snow, & cold all coming next few days

Say goodbye to the dry 60s, Quad Cities! Wetter, colder, snowier weather is arriving soon, thanks to a weather system coming later today.

The first rain showers will spread into eastern Iowa & west-central Illinois this afternoon. The rain will remain just scattered through the rest of the afternoon and evening.

Most of our rain from this next system will fall between midnight tonight and sunrise Thursday. Most of the QCA will be dry by 10 AM Thursday.

The rest of Thursday blustery northwest winds, gusting up to 30 mph, will usher in cooler air. Wind chills will fall into the 20s by early Friday, rising only into the 30s Friday afternoon.

Friday is also when our first flakes of the season arrive.

A quick-moving system will drive in snow showers mixed with rain during the day Friday. A brief dusting on grassy areas is possible, but most of the snow will melt on contact with the ground.

Cold air will remain this weekend, with another chance of mixed precipitation Saturday night.