Rain, storms, & cool air next couple days

Quite a few changes are coming to QC weather as we head toward the Memorial Day weekend.

Rain: A strong weather system will drive showers and a few storms into eastern Iowa & western Illinois late this morning. Many of these showers will last through today, tonight, and into the day Friday.

Many spots could see 1″+ of rain by this weekend.

Severe Storms: While most will just see rain with this system, stronger storms are possible today for areas south of I-80.

This is where a warm front will move in, driving temperatures up towards 70°.

A couple of storms capable of producing damaging winds & isolated tornadoes are possible during the afternoon & early evening.

Cool Air: With a warm front lifting into the QCA today, temperatures will vary north to south. Highs along Hwy. 20 will be in the 50s. Along Hwy. 34, 70s are more likely.

Everyone will fall into 40s tonight, then struggle to warm into the 50s on Friday.