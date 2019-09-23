1  of  2
Breaking News
Dash cam, body cam footage of fatal officer-involved shooting released Man floating on log in Mississippi River rescued
Live Now
WATCH NOW: Local 4 News Midday

Rainfall Totals: Soggy weekend

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

This weekend’s clouds and showers are finally out of the picture, but they left behind plenty rain for us to soak up.

Here are some of the totals reported to the National Weather Service from Saturday & Sunday:

Altona, IL — 3.40″

Kewanee, IL — 2.24″

Muscatine, IA — 2.24″

Princeton, IL — 2.09″

Prophetstown, IL — 2.08″

DeWitt, IA — 2.06″

Maquoketa, IA — 2.02″

LeClaire, IA — 1.94″

Eldridge, IA — 1.93″

Wapello, IA — 1.91″

Morrison, IL — 1.80″

Davenport Airport — 1.76″

Aledo, IL — 1.72″

Calamus, IA — 1.72″

Moline (QC Intl. Airport) — 1.58″

Burlington (SE Iowa Regional Airport) — 1.44″

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

On and Off The Radar

More Weather Blog