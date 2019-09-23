Rainfall Totals: Soggy weekend

This weekend’s clouds and showers are finally out of the picture, but they left behind plenty rain for us to soak up.

Here are some of the totals reported to the National Weather Service from Saturday & Sunday:

Altona, IL — 3.40″

Kewanee, IL — 2.24″

Muscatine, IA — 2.24″

Princeton, IL — 2.09″

Prophetstown, IL — 2.08″

DeWitt, IA — 2.06″

Maquoketa, IA — 2.02″

LeClaire, IA — 1.94″

Eldridge, IA — 1.93″

Wapello, IA — 1.91″

Morrison, IL — 1.80″

Davenport Airport — 1.76″

Aledo, IL — 1.72″

Calamus, IA — 1.72″

Moline (QC Intl. Airport) — 1.58″

Burlington (SE Iowa Regional Airport) — 1.44″