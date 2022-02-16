This forecast is current as of Wednesday morning, February 16th.
A two-part system is set to bring some significant changes to weather in the QCA over the next 36 hours.
Here’s what to know about this system:
Today
- Rain showers will spread into the area this morning, lasting through afternoon
- A cold front arrives this evening, switching the rain over to freezing rain, sleet, then snow, which will taper off after midnight
Tomorrow
- Another wave of snow comes in during Thursday morning, lasting through the afternoon
- The heaviest snow will fall southeast of the QC, where several inches is possible
- Gusty winds around 30 mph will cause low visibility & some drifting Thursday