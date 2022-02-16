This forecast is current as of Wednesday morning, February 16th.

A two-part system is set to bring some significant changes to weather in the QCA over the next 36 hours.

Here’s what to know about this system:

Today

Rain showers will spread into the area this morning, lasting through afternoon

A cold front arrives this evening, switching the rain over to freezing rain, sleet, then snow, which will taper off after midnight

Tomorrow