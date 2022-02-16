Temperatures this afternoon tied the record high temperature for February 15th at 60º, originally set back in 1921! Certainly felt nice today up until the rain and cold settled in.

For now temperatures aren’t anywhere near what they were just 24 hours ago… and unfortunately temperatures will only continue to fall until Friday morning.

Over the past 12 hours we’ve been in a bit of a free fall in temperatures, but tomorrow we will keep falling but at a slower pace.

We can expect Thursday’s highs to occur right at midnight, with lows likely to occur at 11:59 Thursday evening. Notice over the next 24 hours our temperatures continue to fall off.

As for after this wintry mess, Thursday will be cold and not great but, the weekend looks much better! Sunshine is looking to return again and 50s right around the corner too!