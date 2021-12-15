Record warmth, powerful winds, & severe storms today

A potent weather system heading through the Midwest is about to bring some wild weather to the QCA today.

Widespread damaging wind gusts are possible, even some tornadic thunderstorms, and record warmth.

A High Wind Warning goes into effect at 3 PM today for most of the area and lasts through tonight.

Gusts will top 60 mph at times this evening, strong enough to damage tree limbs and power lines, & blow over high-profile vehicles.

Severe thunderstorms are also possible. These will start off as showers and storms over western Iowa this afternoon. They’ll rocket eastward toward the QCA by 7-8 PM. With winds already strong then, even the weakest shower could pack gusts above 70 mph.

The severe threat will over by 11 PM – 12 AM tonight.