

The American Red Cross now has four meal sites available to anyone affected by the Mississippi River flooding in the Quad Cities, according to a news release.

The new meal site is at Terry Adams Memorial Park, 409 Dodge St., Buffalo. This new site is easily accessible for residents of Buffalo and Montpelier, Iowa.

Mealtimes are lunch from noon-2 p.m. and dinner from 5-7 p.m. Cases of bottled water and bottles of hand sanitizer are available at all meal sites.

The Red Cross shelter in Davenport, Iowa is open and available for all Quad City area residents affected by the flooding. The Red Cross also is providing food and water for those staying at the shelter. As needed, a shelter location also is available in Moline.

Meal Sites

Pleasant Valley Fire Station parking lot at 24495 Valley Drive in Bettendorf

Terry Adams Memorial Park, 409 Dodge St. in Buffalo, the new location

Parking lot at the corner of South Concord Street and Utah Avenue in Davenport

Parking lot at the old fire station on Campbell’s Island in East Moline.

Shelter Locations



1111 West Kimberly Road – Davenport. Former Select Specialty Hospital location – enter on Marquette Street side.

1201 13th St – Moline (standby location.) Bethel Wesley United Methodist Church.



The Red Cross asks those using shelters to bring medical supplies including prescriptions, personal hygiene items and other necessities for your family members.

Household pets are welcome at the Davenport shelter. Pet owners are responsible for cage/kennel and all pet supplies.Volunteers are needed to help with feeding and shelter needs of area residents. Contact Connie Dudgeon with the Red Cross at connie.dudgeon@redcross.org to sign up as a Red Cross volunteer.

For more information or other Red Cross assistance, call 800-RED-CROSS (800-733-2767). Click here for information on how to stay safe before, during and after a flood.