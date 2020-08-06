Relief from the expanding drought conditions?

As of today the CPC (Climate Prediction Center) released their latest drought monitor outlook. Unfortunately things do not seem to be getting much better.

The area in yellow in eastern Iowa and North Western Illinois has been expanding due to the lack of rain over the past few weeks.

But there does seem to be some near by relief, the CPC also released a 6-10 outlook for a precipitation trend. With in the next 6-10 days it looks like we will have a chance of seeing a bit above normal amounts of rain fall.

The next 7 day forecast appears to align with this trend as starting Saturday we could see a daily chance of showers and thunderstorms.

This trend might help offer some relief, but this won’t last for long. For the next 8-14 days the trend appears to be somewhat below normal.