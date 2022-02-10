Over this past week we have already been dealing with these back and forth, up and down temperatures. Going from the 20s to the 40s, and 50s for the first time this year. Going forward this trend sticks around as our jet stream continues to wobble about allowing for wide array of temperatures.

As far as long term forecasting goes, there is good news for those who are not fans of winter! Upper atmospheric patterns are showing a positive phase over the Atlantic which could lead to a more mild finish to winter and start to spring! We will take a closer look at what that is tomorrow!