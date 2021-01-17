Saturday night snow totals

Late last night an upper-level low was able to produce some overnight winter convection. There was a warm pocket of air just above the surface that allowed for freezing rain to develop, this began in the quad cities just before 6 pm. This then warranted the short duration Winter Weather Advisory that ended up expanding and being extended well into early this morning.

Roads this afternoon were far better than what they were last night. Slick road conditions lead to numerous accidents from the freezing rain. To add insult to injury the precipitation began to change over to snow closer to midnight, roads became worse with wet snow on top of frozen rain on the surface.

The snow did continue up until noon in the Quad Cities Metro Area. This is a look at the snow totals from last night and this morning around the Quad Cities Area.