Saturday night snow, winter storm watch by Monday

This forecast is up to date as of 7pm Saturday Night

Now that this week’s warm air is gone, an active weather pattern has begun to move in this evening. Tonight’s system will be the first of three different winter storms over the next few days.

Tonight’s system is associated with a broad area of upward motion, creating the energy to put down light amounts of snow.

The main hazards with this system will be closer Sunday morning when temperatures rise to 32º and the snow turns to freezing drizzle. Much like any winter storm take precautions while driving tonight and tomorrow.

Snow totals will range from a trace to upwards of 3 inches in our more Northwesterly counties.

Tomorrow, the snow will be wrapping up in the morning with slight chances for on and off flurries and pockets of freezing drizzle later into the afternoon.

Monday will bring the worst of the three systems. Because of this the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch beginning Monday morning and will continue through Monday evening.

The main threats with this system will be the likelihood of snow totals ranging from 5 to 10 inches of snow and wind gusts around 35 miles per hour. The biggest impacts of this system will cause slick snow covered roads and lowering visibility due to blowing snow. Be sure to drive carful Monday, and give yourself extra stopping distance if travel is necessary.

Monday’s system will begin to wrap up by Tuesday afternoon. The final chance of snow will begin to move in late Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning. The impacts with this system appear lower for now. We’ll have more updates here in the coming days on that storm. For now what I can say is snow totals will be much lighter than Monday.

Along with the snow, Wednesday colder air will move in. Highs by Wednesday will only reach the mid 20s, while Thursday looks colder with highs in the upper teens. Temps will be making a rebound by the end of the week, helping to melt the snowfall from earlier this week.