Saturday rainfall brings several river flood warnings

Over the course of 24 hours the Quad Cities Area saw anywhere from 2 to 3 inches of rainfall. You’ve probably noticed creeks, streams, and rivers rather high today.

Because of that, there are multiple flood warnings across the area for the following rivers and counties affected.

Wapsipinicon River @ De Witt (Scott & Clinton Counties in Iowa)

Rock River @ Moline (Henry & Rock Island Counties in Illinois)

Green River @ Geneseo (Henry County in Illinois)

Skunk River @ Augusta (Henry, Lee, & Des Moines Counties in Iowa)



Fortunately this week looks much drier and most of the affected rivers will be cresting just above minor flood stage overnight tonight and into tomorrow morning. Most rivers will drop below flood stage by about Tuesday.

Remember it does not take much standing or moving water to move a vehicle. If you see a flooded roadway or walkway turn around, don’t drown!