Scattered snow showers today

This forecast is current as of Friday morning, January 15th.

Following some snow & wintry mix yesterday, more snow showers will develop in the QCA today.

A low pressure center will meander through eastern Iowa today, bringing blizzard conditions to the western half of the state, but just light snow to our area.

Scattered snow showers will develop into this afternoon, leading to brief periods of reduced visibility and light accumulations. Additional snow up to 1″ is possible for most locations.

Wind speeds will remain under 15 mph, so blowing & drifting snow shouldn’t be big problems.

A few flurries will linger into Saturday.