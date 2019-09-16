Searching for fall weather…

Those crisp, cool mornings and dry, pleasant afternoons we’d like to see this time of year continue to evade us.
Long story short, the QCA is in for a full week of temperatures & humidity more typical of July than September.
Normal high temperatures during the 3rd week of September should be decreasing from 77° to about 74°.
Our forecast for this week has an average high of about 86° — more typical of two months ago.
Moisture will continue to flow up from the south as well, meaning afternoon heat indices will be in the upper 80s/lower 90s.
When do those gorgeously dry, 75° days return? Probably not until sometime next week.