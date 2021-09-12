“Second Summer” plans to stick around a bit longer

For those who enjoy the cool fall temperatures, I unfortunately don’t have much for good news. Summer lovers might enjoy this forecast more though.

This past weekend temperatures have been rather warm with highs back in the upper 80s and near 90s. This trend is expected to stick with us to start the week.

Tuesday will also be warm but with the arrival of a cold front late Tuesday, this will bring our only chance for rain for a while. On top of that will allow for a brief cool down for Wednesday.

Unfortunately this cooldown lasts for about a day, with Thursday returning to the mid 80s and temps continue to rise by next weekend.

The only good news with the extra heat is the humidity won’t be unbearable, granted it won’t be great either.

To add insult to injury, not only will we continue to be hot, rain chances will continue to stay far and few between. Tuesday is our only decent chance for rain, but rain totals continue to fall, and with our drought conditions worsening this will likely not help us at all.