September closes in the top 10 for two climate records

As September comes to a close, we are ending with an average temperature above normal. We’ve had quite the stretch of summerlike weather making a bit of a comeback this month. It has almost felt like mother nature isn’t quite ready to let go of summer yet. Fall is on the way though! We have crossed both the fall equinox and meteorological fall dates, but we will see those cooler temps arrive soon!

September ends at 3.8º above normal, and 2.45 inches below normal. That puts us at the 8th warmest and 8th driest on record for September, and these records date back to 1871!

Due to the lack of rain this month our drought monitor has expanded and is shown signs of worsening across the QCA.

With October around the corner, here’s a look at our averages for the month.

The good news going forward is we are seeing a near-normal trend for precipitation totals. With a decent amount of rainfall in our forecast, this will definitely help our dry conditions but will make the harvest season a bit difficult. This could also make for a muddy pumpkin patch experience going forward.

As far as temperatures go, we are looking to stay above normal for a while, but it is looking like the tail end of these temperature trends we will be trending closer to normal.

The 10-day forecast shows us cooling down to the 70s by next week. Still above normal but, not as hot as it has been.