Severe risk Wednesday Night

Tomorrow we are monitoring chances for showers and thunderstorms that do pose a risk of being strong to severe.

There are a few rounds of storms we will see move through the area mid to late afternoon and evening. For now, the worst of these storms appear to stay mainly North of the viewing area, likely in the early evening and overnight.

A dry line is expected to move through the area tomorrow afternoon. This will trigger the first batch of storms but as a cold front behind this dry line meanders its way into the area this will bring more storms overnight.

Threats for tornadoes and hail will be low but have the best chances with the earlier storms as heat and energy will be more abundant. Gusty winds and torrential rainfall will continue through the overnight hours.

Along with the usual risks, some of these storms do appear to have the capability to produce heavy rainfall. This will pose a slight risk for flash flooding for parts of the QCA. The heaviest rainfall will likely stay North but that does not rule out the chances of anything pushing South. The WPC does show some areas could pick up around 3 inches of rain over the next day or two.

