Severe storm threat for Friday

Along with increasing heat & humidity, today’s weather poses the risk for severe thunderstorms in the QCA.

A few scattered storms are likely during the first half of today.

Severe storms are possible late this afternoon into this evening.

A line of thunderstorms will form in northern parts of the area around 4-5pm, then push southeast through the evening hours.

Damaging winds are likely with these storms, along with torrential rainfall. Flash flooding is possible in areas that have already seen significant rain in the past week.

An isolated tornado can’t be ruled out, as well.

The severe threat will come to an end by late tonight.