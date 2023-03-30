Before we get to dive into Friday, let’s talk about Thursday. It will be a nice day today with temps warming into the 50’s and 60’s this afternoon. Clouds will be around throughout the day but some peaks of sunshine will be possible. A few showers and storms will be possible tonight but the severe threat will be low.

Severe Weather Outbreak: The entire QCA has been upgraded to a level 4 risk (moderate risk) for severe storms for Friday. Numerous instances of severe storms are expected with all threats possible. The main threats will be damning winds (75mph+), tornados (few strong, and large hail (1″+).

Timing: We will start the day off warm and mild with a few storms around. These storms to kick off our Friday will have a low severe threat. Then as we roll into the early afternoon hours, temperatures and dew points will be on the rise and this will lead to instability for storms to fire. The timing of the severe window will be:

Central Iowa: 2-4Pm

QCA: 4-6 PM

Exciting QCA: after 8PM