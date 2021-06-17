Severe storms possible after heat returns today

Thunderstorms still look likely for much of the Quad-City area later tonight, and the threat of severe weather will come with them.

Before that, heat & humidity will return through today. Temperatures will climb towards 90-95° this afternoon. Heat indices will be 95-100°.

All this hot air will be fuel for storms tonight.

A cold front sinking from Minnesota into Iowa will spark storms north of Hwy. 20 early this evening. These storms will spread southeast through the QCA, especially north of I-80, through tonight.

The primary severe weather threat will be damaging straight-line winds.

Heavy rain is also possible with these storms. Amounts of 1-2″ are possible by tomorrow.

A couple more non-severe storms will be around during Friday.

