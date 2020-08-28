Severe storms possible after more heat today

Friday will bring more 90s to the QCA, but unlike the past week, strong storms will follow today’s heat.

Sunshine & humidity will drive heat index values into the 95-100° range again this afternoon. At the same time, a cold front will approach eastern Iowa from the northwest.

Storms will spark along the front around 4-5 PM this afternoon, then drive southeast across the QCA through the evening.

Damaging winds and some hail will be the most likely threat with these storms.

All of the showers & storms will come to an end by midnight, followed by cooler, drier air into Saturday.

