Severe storms possible as heat increases today

After a short break from the rain, storms are back today in parts of the QCA.

Wednesday starts off dry, with temperatures warming well into the 80s. Higher humidity will drive heat index values into the 90s.

Meanwhile, a complex of storms will slide through northern Iowa into Wisconsin, staying mainly north of Hwy. 20. That will be round #1 of several rounds of storms in the Midwest today into Thursday.

This first round of storms will push a boundary southward into the QCA. That boundary could help spark more storms this afternoon as far south as I-80.

Yet another round of storms will fire up in northern Iowa by this evening & slide east-southeast through the northern QCA tonight.

Damaging winds will be the biggest threat from these storms into tonight, followed by isolated tornadoes and possible flash flooding.