Severe storms possible Saturday

Severe storms, producing tornadoes, hail, and damaging winds remain possible across the QCA later today.

As of this morning, conditions are still favorable for tornadic storms to develop this afternoon and evening, pending how much the skies can clear through midday. The main time to watch is between 2 PM and 8 PM.

These storms will also be traveling at 50-60 mph, so there won’t be a lot of time to find shelter beforehand.

That’s why it’s important to know ahead of time where your safe spot will be, should you need it.

Have multiple ways to receive warnings when they’re issued (a weather radio, a charged cell phone, TV, etc.).

