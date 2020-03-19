Severe storms possible today

1  of  2
Another couple rounds of showers & storms are in the forecast for the QCA today. The second round could bring our first severe storms of the spring.

A center of low pressure will lift into central Iowa by this afternoon, with a warm front stretching east into the QCA. As that front moves north through our area today, temperatures in the 60s to near 70° will follow it.

The warmth & moisture will provide energy for severe storms to form late this afternoon into this evening, or around 4:00 PM to 10:00 PM.

The main threats we’re watching are damaging winds, large hail, and possibly a brief tornado.

The Local 4 weather team will monitor these changing conditions throughout the day, so check back for updates and stay weather aware later this afternoon!

