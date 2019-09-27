Tornado Watch in effect this evening

*This story will be updated throughout the day*

4:30 PM — A Tornado Watch is now in effect for much of the area through this evening. Farther north, a Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for Jackson, Jo Daviess, & Carroll Counties (mainly for a large hail threat). Both of those watches go until 11:00 PM.

Thunderstorms will be developing in the next couple hours, becoming widespread by sunset.

3:20 PM — Some form of watch, either a Severe Thunderstorm or Tornado Watch, will likely be issued for southeast Iowa and western Illinois in the next couple of hours.

This means severe thunderstorms will be increasingly likely by this evening.

2:00 PM — After this morning’s showers & storms, more storms are expect to develop this evening in the QCA.

Some of these storms could pack some severe weather. As of midday, the Storm Prediction Center has upgraded our area to an “Enhanced” risk (Level 3) of severe weather, up from “Slight” risk (Level 2).

Here’s the latest thinking:

WHAT: The main threats will be damaging winds, some large hail, plenty of torrential rain, & possibly tornadoes.

WHEN: Any severe weather will likely take place this evening.

WHERE: Roughly the entire QCA, except the far north & northwest. (See map)

With up to 2″+ of rain already today south of the Quad Cities, a Flash Flood Watch is also in effect tonight for much of the area.

Another 1-3″ of rain is possible. As usual, avoid small streams, creeks, and low-lying spots.