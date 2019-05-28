Severe T'Storm Watch issued for Quad Cities

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

QUAD CITIES - Our Flash Flood Watch now has some company. A Severe T'STorm Watch has just been issued by the Storm Prediction Center until midnight. This watch includes the Quad Cities metro area.

We're looking for the potential of large hail, strong winds and flash flooding along with frequent lightning.

