Severe t'storm with hail heading toward Princeton, IL
Severe t'storm warning in effect
QUAD CITIES - A Severe T'Storm Warning continues tonight for Bureau County (IL.) This includes the city of Princeton and hail is heading toward Princeton late tonight.
The warning lasts until 12:30 a.m.
Hail has been reported up to an inch in diameter.
Heavy rain, gusty winds and frequent lightning are also expected.
Originally the warning also included Henry County (IL) but no longer is in effect for Henry County.
