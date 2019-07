A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for most of southeast Iowa through 10 PM Saturday night.

As of early Saturday evening, severe thunderstorms have already formed in central Iowa. More development is expected farther east later this evening.

The main threats will be storms capable of producing 60-70 mph wind gusts and hail up 1.5″ in diameter. Currently, the tornado threat is low.

Stay weather aware through the rest of the evening!