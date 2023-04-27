On Tuesday, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a disaster proclamation for Scott County as one of

several Iowa Counties impacted by flooding.

That proclamation allows grant assistance and case management services to be made available to affected residents for needs including: auto and home repairs, clothing, food and emergency housing, a news release says.

Flooding at LeClaire Park, Davenport.

Individuals and families must meet income eligibility guidelines to qualify for the Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program. There are no income eligibility guidelines for case management assistance.

Individuals or families needing assistance can contact these agencies:

Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program forms are available online. Application forms also can be obtained in person and submitted to Community Action of Eastern Iowa, 500 E. 59th St., Davenport, IA 52806. Phone: 563-324-3236.

Iowa Legal Aid: Residents impacted who experience legal issues (tenant-landlord disputes, employment disputes, etc.), insurance issues, or related questions can contact Iowa Legal Aid for assistance at 1-800-532-1275 or visit here.