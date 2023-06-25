A tornado developed about two miles east of Walcott along Interstate 80 the evening of Saturday, June 24.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), the tornadic activity lasted from approximately 10:31-10:45 p.m. The tornado tracked east and caused sporadic damage at the Northwest Boulevard exit just north of I-80. The tornado then moved across the Davenport Airport and caused damage to canopies, tents and equipment. The tornado passed south of the NWS office at the Davenport Municipal Airport, then continued east, producing minor tree and structure damage along 210th St. The tornado followed an intermittent path of around 9.6 miles and was on the ground for about 14 minutes.

(National Weather Service)

The tornado was rated EF-0, with maximum estimated winds around 75 mph. There was minor tree damage south of the path, due to straight line winds. For more information, click here.