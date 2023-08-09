Good morning and happy Wednesday. Heading out the door this morning, we are tracking some patchy fog this morning. The fog won’t cause too many issues and temps are in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s. A few showers and storms will be possible this afternoon but guidance has shifted the heavy rain to the south. You still may want the umbrella though this afternoon.

Sun returns to the forecast Thursday and highs will be slightly warmer in the lower to mid 80’s.

Our next chance for showers and storms will arrive on Friday. There is potential for severe storms as the dynamics will be in place to support strong storms with heavy winds and hail possible. However with that said, there is still uncertainty of the timing of the front. Some models have the front arriving in the morning which will limit the severe potential but if the front slows down and arrives in the afternoon then we will be game on for some strong storms. We will continue to keep you updated as we get closer to Friday.