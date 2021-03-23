Showers, possibly storms ahead today

At least two rounds of rain are headed for the QCA today.

A low-pressure center coming from Oklahoma will push a few scattered showers into our area this morning.

More widespread rain moves in around midday into early this afternoon. This is when most of the rainfall from this system will happen.

By this evening, a cold front will arrive in southeast Iowa. More showers, even some storms, will fire along this boundary, heading northeast through the evening. These will arrive in the QC around 9-10 PM.

A couple severe storms are possible from about 6-10 PM, with the main threat being a couple damaging wind gusts & an isolated tornado.

The best chance is along/south of US 34 in Iowa & far western Illinois.