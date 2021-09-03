Showers precede comfortable holiday weather

Rain is back in the forecast today, following the spectacular, dry weather of the past couple days.

The good news is that this rain won’t completely ruin outdoor plans for the holiday weekend.

Today: Showers spread into the QCA from the west this morning. Rain will be most widespread late this morning into afternoon, tapering off to just scattered showers tonight. Skies will be mostly cloudy.

Saturday: A few showers still around through the day, with mostly cloudy skies. Skies will clear out by evening.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with low humidity, and temperatures in the low 80s.

Labor Day: Lots of sunshine, humidity still low, and highs in the low/mid-80s.