Showers & storms return to QCA

Following a few days of gorgeous sunshine & heat, rain will be returning to the Quad Cities for the second half of this week.

A couple rounds of showers & storms will move into Iowa & Illinois today.

The second round this evening could bring an isolated strong storm.

Damaging winds & a brief spin-up tornado can’t be ruled out in southeast Iowa & west-central Illinois.

This line of storms will weakening as it moves into the QC metro by 9-10 PM. Most of the area will be storm-free by midnight, with just some spotty showers lingering into tomorrow morning.