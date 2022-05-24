Over the next week or so we will slowly see our temperatures move upward, just in time for Memorial Day Weekend!

Through most of this week, we will remain cooler due to the setup of high pressure on both coasts and a deep pocket of low pressure bringing with it cooler temperatures. As the upper-level pattern progresses forward and to the East, a building ridge of high pressure will develop on the Southern edge of the Rockies.

As the ridge builds and moves into the midwest, we will see temperatures rise to 5 to 10 degrees above normal for the end of May!