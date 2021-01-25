Significant snow arrives with winter storm today

This forecast is current as of Monday morning, January 25th.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect until 12 PM Tuesday.

Timing: Falling snow will arrive in far southern Iowa around lunchtime today, then spread northeast through the QCA this afternoon. The heaviest snow will fall this evening through about midnight, then taper off through tomorrow morning.

Snow Amounts: A widespread 6-10″ is likely across much of the area. Double-digit totals are most likely west of the Mississippi, between I-80 & Hwy. 34. Some freezing rain is also possible along/south of Hwy. 34.

Winds: This system won’t feature the strongest winds we’ve ever seen, but gusts around 30 mph are possible late this afternoon into tonight. The breeze will become less blustery by tomorrow morning.

Impacts: Travel will be treacherous by this evening, and should remain so into tomorrow morning. Low visibility & slippery roads will be the main issues early this evening, while the snow is still heavier & wet.

The snowfall becomes fluffier tonight as temperatures fall, which will make blowing & drifting snow more likely into early tomorrow morning.

More light snow is possible Wednesday.