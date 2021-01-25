Significant snow continues tonight

8pm Update

Based on radar updates, it appears that dry air is starting to mix into the system which will likely lower overall snow fall amounts. As to how much this will impact us is still difficult to pinpoint, for now we have adjusted the snowfall map a bit. Winds blowing snow will still make for problems all night tonight, as well as making accurate measurements difficult.

This forecast is current as of Monday evening, January 25th.

The Winter Storm Warning continues for all of the QCA tonight.

Travel at times will be difficult, stay home tonight if possible. Otherwise if travel is necessary drive slow and give yourself extra distance to come to a stop.

Heavy snow bands still across the QCA, as of 7:00 there was signs of some of the snow begging to let up along the Iowa/Missouri border. Road conditions across the area reporting a good majority of road completely covered to partially covered.

The timeline going forward shows things not getting much better later tonight. High winds and heavy snowfall rates will make for hazardous driving conditions. By tomorrow morning things will begin to taper off. Roads after the fact will still be slick as road crews work to clear the roads.

When all of the snow wraps up tomorrow afternoon this is what we’re looking at for snowfall across the Quad Cities Area.