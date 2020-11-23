Simple “solutions” to getting rid of that morning frost

Heading out to work in the mornings can be enough of an annoyance as it is. To make it worse, having to scrape off the frost in the morning. Adding more time you have to spend in the cold and more time getting to work.

One quick and easy solution to that issue is to turn the car on early and set the defrosters to max. There is a quicker solution that can get rid of that frost in a hurry, if you are in a hurry in the mornings!

Simply get a spray bottle from any convince or grocery store and a some rubbing alcohol (70% Isopropyl Alcohol). A mixture of 1/3 water and 2/3 rubbing alcohol is all you’ll need. Mix the two together and put that into the spray bottle. You’ll be able to leave this mixture in the car safely as the alcohol will keep the water in the bottle from freezing, this is the exact reason we are using this mixture to “melt” the frost/ice on the windshield.

To use it, simply spray it on your windshield and let it sit for a minute or two and let the wiper blades do the work, and you’ll be well on your way!

The way that this solution works is kind of cool, the pictures below or the video above shows how this works.