Six tornadoes now confirmed from Tuesday’s storms

NWS damage surveys have now determined at least six separate tornadoes touched down in the Quad-City area this past Tuesday, November 10th.

All six twisters occurred in Illinois.

Three of those tornadoes were in Whiteside County, two more in Mercer County (one of which traveled north into Rock Island County), and the sixth in Henry County.

All were rated EF-1, with peak winds between 90-100 mph.

Here are the survey details for each:

Tornado #1: Intermittent path from SW of Joy, IL to N of Reynolds, IL

Tornado #2: West of Burgess, IL

Tornado #3: SE of Albany, IL

Tornado #4: West of Malvern, IL

Tornado #5: East of Round Grove, IL

Tornado #6: SW of Atkinson, IL

More information can be found from the National Weather Service here.