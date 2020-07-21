Slight risk for severe weather today

As of 8 o’ clock this morning the Storm Prediction Center upgraded part of our viewing area into the slight risk, while keeping the majority in a marginal risk today.

A marginal risk only indicates about a 1/5 of severe weather while a slight risk marks a level 2/5 for severe weather.

Some areas of concern would be the possibility of strong to severe wind gusts this afternoon and evening, but I do not think these gusts will be nearly as bad as the past few weekends when we had recorded wind gusts near 80-90 mph.

Here’s a look at a model output of today’s storms to time it out for you.







1: Early morning showers and thunderstorms along a stationary front dropping some areas of heavy rainfall

2: Warm front makes its way through the QCA this afternoon, these storms look to have the best potential for stronger storms

3: Later this evening we will get a break for a moment before another round possible this evening

4: Tuesday night into Wednesday morning a cold front passes by, which could trigger a few more scattered storms overnight

Fortunately, the threat for large hail or tornadoes seems to be very low but the possibility cannot be totally ruled out today.

Make sure to stay weather aware this afternoon as these storms continue to develop, we will be tracking these storms for you all day today!