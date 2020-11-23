Slushy snow & rain on the way

Some parts of the QCA could wake up Tuesday morning with a couple inches of white on the ground.

A system currently forming over Rockies will head east today, arriving in southeast Iowa this evening.

Rain & snow will move into the area after 10 PM tonight.

A few snowflakes are possible area-wide overnight, but the accumulating stuff is most likely north of Interstate 80.

By Tuesday morning drive-time, snow will still be falling north of the Quad Cities, with rain to the south.

Snow accumulations of 1-3″ are possible north of Highway 30.

That snow will melt quickly through the day as rain showers spread overhead. The rain continues until late Wednesday, before dry air returns for Thanksgiving.