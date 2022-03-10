This forecast is current as of Thursday morning, March 10th.

Clouds have already kicked out the sunshine from yesterday, and snow won’t be far behind.

A Winter Weather Advisory will start at 9 AM along Hwy. 34, lasting until 6 AM Friday.

Light snow will spread into southeast Iowa this morning, reaching the QC metro sometime around 12 PM. The snow will continue through areas south of Hwy. 30 into this evening, before tapering off later tonight.

Amounts will be light. Accumulations over 1″ are most likely south of I-80.

Little to no snow will stick north of Hwy. 30.

Besides a couple early flurries, Friday will be dry. A cold front driving through will set the stage for frigid temps by early Saturday. Saturday morning wind chills will be as cold as -10°, rising only into the low 20s by afternoon!