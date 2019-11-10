Snow and cold arrive for Veterans Day

It’s looking more likely that most of the QCA will see at least a few inches of snow tonight into Monday.

Frigid air is still set to follow the snow, setting us up for an early-season blast of winter.

Snow Forecast

Snow will begin in the north late this evening, spreading across most of the area after 10 PM. The flakes stop flying from west to east late Monday morning.

Here’s an updated look at expected totals:

Cold & Breezy

Chilly air is still expected to set in for Monday and Tuesday. With fresh snow on the ground, the mercury will only climb into the 20s both afternoons. Temperatures early Tuesday morning will likely only be in the single digits!

Brisk north winds on Monday and Monday night will make the air feel more like the teens during the afternoon, with sub-zero wind chills possible overnight into Tuesday morning.

If that’s not enough, there’s another chance for some snow Wednesday night.