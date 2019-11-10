Snow and frigid air on the way

Break out the heavy coats again because the winter cold is about to return.

Temperatures today nudged up into the 50s, which is about average for this point in November. By Monday, many of us will wake up to snow on the ground and January-like air.

THE SNOW

Snow showers will spread across parts of the QCA late Sunday evening, lasting into early Monday morning. Accumulations from this quick system should range from a dusting to 1″, with some 2″ totals possible.

A trace to 2″ of snow possible by Monday

THE COLD

After the snow, extremely cold air sinks in for Monday & Tuesday. High temperatures both days will be in the 20s, with overnight lows in the 10s.

That’s 20-30° colder than normal.

Wind will also be a factor. A stiff breeze on Monday will bring daytime wind chills around 15°. Monday night into Tuesday morning, the air could feel close to 0°!