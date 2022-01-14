Snow arrives in QCA today

This forecast is current as of Friday morning, January 14th.
Snow will spread into the QCA today, bringing significant accumulation to parts of the area.
Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories go into effect at 9 AM in most spots, lasting into Saturday morning.
Here’s what to know about this storm:
- Snow will spread into the area from the northwest late this morning through this afternoon
- With temperatures around 32°, this will start as a wetter snow, gradually becoming fluffier into tonight
- Winds will occasionally gust above 25 mph, lowering visibility
- The snow comes to an end by sunrise Saturday for most spots