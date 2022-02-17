This forecast is current as of Thursday morning, February 17th.

Yesterday’s rain & wintry mix is gone. Now we’re looking ahead to a round of snow for parts of the QCA today.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect through 6 PM today south of the Quad Cities.

Snow will move in late this morning, lasting through this afternoon. Most of this snow will fall in areas south & east of the QC metro.

Not everyone will see measurable snow, but everyone will get the colder air today. Temperatures fall into the 20s this afternoon, with wind chills sinking into the 5-15° range.

Gusts occasionally near 30 mph will also blow some of the falling snow around. This will reduce visibility and could lead to inconvenient travel today southeast of the QC.

Snow will end by this evening, winds will start to relax, and skies will clear tonight. Temperatures will fall below 10° tonight, and wind chills will drop below 0° into Friday morning.