Snow & ice totals from New Year’s storm

A wintry mess of freezing rain, sleet, & snow swept through the QCA Friday. Here’s a few of the snow & ice measurements taken from the storm:
Snow
- QC Airport (Moline) — 3.7″
- Burlington, IA — 3.0″
- Washington, IA — 3.0″
- Oquawka, IL — 2.5″
- Mechanicsville, IA — 2.5″
- Princeton, IL — 2.2″
- New London, IA — 1.6″
- Milledgeville, IL — 1.3″
- Muscatine, IA — 1.2″
- Bettendorf, IA — 1.0″
- Davenport Airport — 0.7″
Ice
- Muscatine, IA — 0.3″
- Davenport, IA — 0.25″
- Burlington, IA — 0.2″
- Bettendorf, IA — 0.2″
- Mt. Carroll, IL — 0.2″
- Oquawka, IL — 0.2″
- Cambridge, IL — 0.1″
- Milledgeville, IL — 0.1″
- Lowden, IA — 0.15″
Note that not all reports are received at the same time, so amounts will vary.