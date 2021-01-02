Snow & ice totals from New Year’s storm

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A wintry mess of freezing rain, sleet, & snow swept through the QCA Friday. Here’s a few of the snow & ice measurements taken from the storm:

Snow

  • QC Airport (Moline) — 3.7″
  • Burlington, IA — 3.0″
  • Washington, IA — 3.0″
  • Oquawka, IL — 2.5″
  • Mechanicsville, IA — 2.5″
  • Princeton, IL — 2.2″
  • New London, IA — 1.6″
  • Milledgeville, IL — 1.3″
  • Muscatine, IA — 1.2″
  • Bettendorf, IA — 1.0″
  • Davenport Airport — 0.7″

Ice

  • Muscatine, IA — 0.3″
  • Davenport, IA — 0.25″
  • Burlington, IA — 0.2″
  • Bettendorf, IA — 0.2″
  • Mt. Carroll, IL — 0.2″
  • Oquawka, IL — 0.2″
  • Cambridge, IL — 0.1″
  • Milledgeville, IL — 0.1″
  • Lowden, IA — 0.15″

Note that not all reports are received at the same time, so amounts will vary.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

On and Off The Radar

More Weather Blog