Snow & ice totals from New Year’s storm

A wintry mess of freezing rain, sleet, & snow swept through the QCA Friday. Here’s a few of the snow & ice measurements taken from the storm:

Snow

QC Airport (Moline) — 3.7″

3.7″ Burlington, IA — 3.0″

3.0″ Washington, IA — 3.0″

3.0″ Oquawka, IL — 2.5″

2.5″ Mechanicsville, IA — 2.5″

2.5″ Princeton, IL — 2.2″

2.2″ New London, IA — 1.6″

1.6″ Milledgeville, IL — 1.3″

1.3″ Muscatine, IA — 1.2″

1.2″ Bettendorf, IA — 1.0″

1.0″ Davenport Airport — 0.7″

Ice

Muscatine, IA — 0.3″

0.3″ Davenport, IA — 0.25″

0.25″ Burlington, IA — 0.2″

0.2″ Bettendorf, IA — 0.2″

0.2″ Mt. Carroll, IL — 0.2″

0.2″ Oquawka, IL — 0.2″

0.2″ Cambridge, IL — 0.1″

0.1″ Milledgeville, IL — 0.1″

0.1″ Lowden, IA — 0.15″

Note that not all reports are received at the same time, so amounts will vary.