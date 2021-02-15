Snow returns to QCA this afternoon

This forecast is current as of Monday morning, February 15th.

As if the -20° to -30° wind chills aren’t enough, another round of accumulating snow will arrive in the QCA today.

Skies will be cloudy this morning. Snow showers will spread into the west-central Illinois & southeast Iowa this afternoon.

Flakes will fly in the QC metro by about 4-5 PM, continue through the evening, then wrap up around midnight.

New snow of 1-3″ is expected in the Quad Cities, with higher totals to the southeast.

Wind chills will remain around -10° to -20° through today into tomorrow morning.

Improvements are coming, though!

Tuesday afternoon’s wind chills will be around 0-5°, with some sunshine. Temperatures will rise into the teens.

Highs above 20° are coming later this week. 30s are possible this weekend!

